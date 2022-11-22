Chinese yuan banknotes are seen in this photo illustration. Chinese exporters with US dollar holdings are likely to sell off their holdings if they sense investor sentiment turning against the greenback, thereby strengthening the yuan. Photo: Reuters
Neal Kimberley
Opinion

Macroscope by Neal Kimberley

Why 2023 may be a good year for renminbi bulls

  • The US Federal Reserve will continue to raise interest rates, even if it crimps economic activity, while China is easing some Covid-19 measures
  • The prospect of the US economy slowing somewhat, while Chinese economic activity picks up, lends itself to a weaker greenback versus the yuan

Updated: 10:00pm, 22 Nov, 2022

