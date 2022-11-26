Hopes for a global treaty to end plastic pollution rest on China

A giant art sculpture showing plastic bottles gushing from a tap is seen in Nairobi, Kenya, where a UN Environment Assembly meeting took place on March 2 to discuss a binding international framework to address the growing problem of plastic waste. Photo: AP
A giant art sculpture showing plastic bottles gushing from a tap is seen in Nairobi, Kenya, where a UN Environment Assembly meeting took place on March 2 to discuss a binding international framework to address the growing problem of plastic waste. Photo: AP