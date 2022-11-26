A giant art sculpture showing plastic bottles gushing from a tap is seen in Nairobi, Kenya, where a UN Environment Assembly meeting took place on March 2 to discuss a binding international framework to address the growing problem of plastic waste. Photo: AP
Kathinka Fürst
Kathinka Fürst, Yan Lin and Yangzhao Sun

Hopes for a global treaty to end plastic pollution rest on China

  • China is both a leader in global environmental governance and one of the world’s biggest plastic polluters, making its support on the plastic issue essential
  • The best way to get Beijing on board is to emphasise the positive alignments between its ambitious carbon neutrality goals and a strong international treaty

Updated: 7:23am, 26 Nov, 2022

