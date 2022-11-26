A sign reading “fossil fuels out” is displayed during a demonstration at COP27 on November 12 in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt. Simon Stiell, UN climate chief, acknowledges nations didn’t do anything additional to address climate change itself at the meeting. Photo: AP
Ken Chu
Opinion

COP27 loss and damage deal: throwing money at climate change is not enough

  • From loss and damage to carbon trading, money can be an incentive for climate action, and Hong Kong can play a major part as a centre of climate finance
  • But this is not enough. Polluters must agree to cut emissions, and technology must be harnessed to boost the climate fight

Updated: 4:15pm, 26 Nov, 2022

