Illustration: Craig Stephens
Illustration: Craig Stephens
Xin Wang
Opinion

Opinion

Xin Wang and A. Christian van Gorder

US and China must bring back constructive people-to-people exchanges

  • Amid US-China tensions, as intercultural exchanges and academic exchanges drop off, constructive dialogue between the two peoples is needed more than ever

Xin WangA. Christian van Gorder
Xin Wang and A. Christian van Gorder

Updated: 1:00am, 28 Nov, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Illustration: Craig Stephens
Illustration: Craig Stephens
READ FULL ARTICLE