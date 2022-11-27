UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan arrives to deliver a speech on the second day of the COP27 climate conference on November 7 in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt. The UAE has recently built on its strategy to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2050. Photo: AFP
