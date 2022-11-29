Illustration: Craig Stephens
Illustration: Craig Stephens
Wang Huiyao
Opinion

Opinion

Wang Huiyao

From Asean and G20 to Apec, as world leaders meet in person again, 3 reasons to root for multilateralism

  • The return of face-to-face meetings, the motivating effect of grave global challenges and the moderating influence of ‘middle power’ multipolarisation all point to a revival of global cooperation

Wang Huiyao
Wang Huiyao

Updated: 1:00am, 29 Nov, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Illustration: Craig Stephens
Illustration: Craig Stephens
READ FULL ARTICLE