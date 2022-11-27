With its chip and battery wars, the US is no defender of free trade

President Joe Biden attends an event on March 9 at the White House in Washington, to support legislation that would strengthen supply chains for computer chips. With Washington passing bills like the Chips Act directed at China, the US commitment to free trade is in question. Photo: AP
President Joe Biden attends an event on March 9 at the White House in Washington, to support legislation that would strengthen supply chains for computer chips. With Washington passing bills like the Chips Act directed at China, the US commitment to free trade is in question. Photo: AP