People walk past a shop in Hong Kong selling sharks fin, dried seafood and other products on November 17. Photo: AFP
People walk past a shop in Hong Kong selling sharks fin, dried seafood and other products on November 17. Photo: AFP
Sophie Le Clue
Opinion

Opinion

Sophie Le Clue and Stan Shea

Given new powers for shark protection, Hong Kong must step up its regulation of the fin trade

  • The addition of more shark species under CITES protection has closed an enforcement loophole, making it easier to protect the species most at risk
  • Hong Kong must allocate more resources for enforcement, improve its skill in species identification and brace for an increase in the illegal trade

Sophie Le ClueStan Shea
Sophie Le Clue and Stan Shea

Updated: 8:15am, 30 Nov, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
People walk past a shop in Hong Kong selling sharks fin, dried seafood and other products on November 17. Photo: AFP
People walk past a shop in Hong Kong selling sharks fin, dried seafood and other products on November 17. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE