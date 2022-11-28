A tram passes commercial buildings in Hong Kong’s Central district on June 21, 2021. Photo: AFP
Nicholas Spiro
The View by Nicholas Spiro

Hong Kong’s tenant-friendly office market still gives it an edge over Singapore

  • At first glance, Hong Kong’s underperforming office market compares poorly with that of Singapore, where demand is pushing rental rates close to record highs
  • But Hong Kong’s ready supply of quality office space, particularly in decentralised office districts, could give it an advantage over supply-constrained Singapore

Nicholas Spiro

Updated: 7:15pm, 28 Nov, 2022

