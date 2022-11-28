People wait at a currency exchange office as pedestrians walk at Omonia square in Athens, Greece, on July 13. The euro appears set for a comeback on the global exchanges only a few months after falling to parity with the US dollar for the first time in nearly 20 years. Photo: AP
David Brown
Macroscope by David Brown

Oversold euro has better days ahead as US dollar strength starts to unwind

  • Global currency managers are reassessing their positions on the euro as sentiment turns against the US dollar and investors look for better currency bets
  • As sentiment improves, portfolio reweighting should add more momentum to the euro’s rally and create better times for Europe’s shared currency

Updated: 10:00pm, 28 Nov, 2022

