People wait at a currency exchange office as pedestrians walk at Omonia square in Athens, Greece, on July 13. The euro appears set for a comeback on the global exchanges only a few months after falling to parity with the US dollar for the first time in nearly 20 years. Photo: AP
People wait at a currency exchange office as pedestrians walk at Omonia square in Athens, Greece, on July 13. The euro appears set for a comeback on the global exchanges only a few months after falling to parity with the US dollar for the first time in nearly 20 years. Photo: AP