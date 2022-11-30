The logo of the crypto trading firm FTX is reflected in an image of former chief executive Samuel Bankman-Fried. The collapsed company suffered a “complete failure of corporate controls” under Bankman-Fried, the company’s new chief executive said on November 17, calling the situation “unprecedented”. Photo: AFP
