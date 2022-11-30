A rare power supply disruption in Yuen Long, Hong Kong, on June 21. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
A rare power supply disruption in Yuen Long, Hong Kong, on June 21. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
Christine Loh
Opinion

Opinion

The View by Christine Loh

As Hong Kong’s power bills surge, let’s get creative on cheaper, cleaner electricity

  • We should consider allocating carbon-free electricity to commercial users who can monetise this, then charging a premium so residential users pay less
  • The point is to generate new ideas and multiple benefits as Hong Kong moves towards a carbon-neutral 2050

Christine Loh
Christine Loh

Updated: 4:15pm, 30 Nov, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
A rare power supply disruption in Yuen Long, Hong Kong, on June 21. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
A rare power supply disruption in Yuen Long, Hong Kong, on June 21. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
READ FULL ARTICLE