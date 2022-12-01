An aircraft ground personnel wearing a protective suit looks at a phone as passengers prepare to board an aircraft at the Beijing Capital International Airport in Beijing on November 30. The welfare loss from the zero-Covid strategy now greatly exceeds that of a strategy of living with the virus. Photo: EPA-EFE
An aircraft ground personnel wearing a protective suit looks at a phone as passengers prepare to board an aircraft at the Beijing Capital International Airport in Beijing on November 30. The welfare loss from the zero-Covid strategy now greatly exceeds that of a strategy of living with the virus. Photo: EPA-EFE