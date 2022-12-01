Indonesian President Joko Widodo (right) passes the gavel to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a handover ceremony during the Group of 20 Leaders’ Summit in Bali, Indonesia, on November 16. India begins its G20 presidency on December 1. Photo: EPA-EFE
