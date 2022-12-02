Illustration: Craig Stephens
Allan Wong
Why politicise China’s zero-Covid protests when it’s just Covid fatigue?

  • The protesters do not represent the majority, who want to protect the vulnerable elderly, even as Beijing hesitates to import mRNA vaccines amid geopolitical heat
  • The rest of the world should help, not inflame sentiment, while China must refine its feedback systems – something Hong Kong also needs to improve on

Updated: 3:39am, 2 Dec, 2022

