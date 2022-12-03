Illustration: Craig Stephens
Opinion

If the US means to win back Asean from China, showing up isn’t enough

  • For years, dwindling US economic engagement hurt American credibility in the region, while China looked increasingly like the only game in town
  • Joe Biden has a critical chance to build on the momentum from his attendance at recent summits, if his administration can put its money where his mouth is

Updated: 3:59am, 3 Dec, 2022

