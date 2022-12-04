Then-president Jiang Zemin (front row, centre) and chief executive Tung Chee-hwa (front row, second from right) take part in a photo session with delegates at the Fortune Global Forum on May 8, 2001, at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre. Photo: Handout
Then-president Jiang Zemin (front row, centre) and chief executive Tung Chee-hwa (front row, second from right) take part in a photo session with delegates at the Fortune Global Forum on May 8, 2001, at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre. Photo: Handout
Mike Rowse
Opinion

Opinion

Mike Rowse

When Jiang Zemin showed the world that Hong Kong meant business

  • Twenty one years ago, then-president Jiang agreed to attend a business forum here, giving InvestHK a great start – and showing the world that Hong Kong had China’s full backing

Mike Rowse
Mike Rowse

Updated: 11:45am, 4 Dec, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Then-president Jiang Zemin (front row, centre) and chief executive Tung Chee-hwa (front row, second from right) take part in a photo session with delegates at the Fortune Global Forum on May 8, 2001, at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre. Photo: Handout
Then-president Jiang Zemin (front row, centre) and chief executive Tung Chee-hwa (front row, second from right) take part in a photo session with delegates at the Fortune Global Forum on May 8, 2001, at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE