Politihk Social Strategic members protest against the decision by Hong Kong’s top court to allow Apple Daily founder Jimmy Lai to have British King’s Counsel Timothy Owen represent him, on November 28, outside the Court of Final Appeal in Central. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
Politihk Social Strategic members protest against the decision by Hong Kong’s top court to allow Apple Daily founder Jimmy Lai to have British King’s Counsel Timothy Owen represent him, on November 28, outside the Court of Final Appeal in Central. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
Eliza C. H. Chan
Opinion

Opinion

Eliza C. H. Chan

Why overseas lawyers have no business taking on national security cases in Hong Kong

  • Lawyers based overseas are unlikely to have a precise understanding of the law’s legislative intent and could be subject to foreign political influence
  • Beijing’s interpretation, and a potential recommendation for a designated pool of barristers and solicitors, would help safeguard Hong Kong’s national security

Eliza C. H. Chan
Eliza C. H. Chan

Updated: 11:30am, 2 Dec, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Politihk Social Strategic members protest against the decision by Hong Kong’s top court to allow Apple Daily founder Jimmy Lai to have British King’s Counsel Timothy Owen represent him, on November 28, outside the Court of Final Appeal in Central. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
Politihk Social Strategic members protest against the decision by Hong Kong’s top court to allow Apple Daily founder Jimmy Lai to have British King’s Counsel Timothy Owen represent him, on November 28, outside the Court of Final Appeal in Central. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
READ FULL ARTICLE