With its grip on Covid control, China has done well by the world

Many in the Western media have spent the last fortnight or so covering in detail the civil disobedience across China arising from the government’s persistence with “dynamic zero Covid” as the main plank of its pandemic policy regime. Here, we focus on the opposite – the impact of more than two years of civil obedience across very difficult times in China and of the possible global threat of undue loosening of a policy regime that is unhappily strict and silent. Although some see the dilemma as “zero Covid” versus better vaccination, where the former is preferred for basically political purposes, this is too simplistic. It ignores the global importance of China as a huge and altering economy upon which millions of jobs, incomes and investments depend throughout the world. Whatever the precision or otherwise of China’s pandemic statistics, even starkly antagonistic commentators must acknowledge that China’s overall performance in keeping down Covid-19 has been spectacular. Despite the present problems and concerns over reports of low vaccination , Chinese Covid-19 levels are unquestionably low. As of the end of November, China’s total accumulated Covid-19 figures were about 320,000 cases, 5,200 deaths, 226 cases per million people and 4 deaths per million people. For the United States, the same figures were almost 100 million cases, about 1.1 million deaths, more than 292,000 cases per million people and almost 3,200 deaths per million. The contrast between the two resembles two different worlds than two countries competing to lead the same world. We cannot pretend that pandemic results for nations are direct reflections of their policy regimes. But we can say that the media in many nations, including China , do both see and proclaim their performances against Covid-19 during the last three years as reflective of government policies, the character of their civil cultures and of the state of their nation. Some nations, such as the United Kingdom, have spent a huge amount on their Covid-19 policy and treatment and are now doing the same for policies on pandemic recovery. At present they are not very successful, with forecasts for medium-term growth being downgraded periodically and with conservative regimes of inflation and austerity being prepared for. The years of Covid-19 have been blamed for the present malaise throughout the world, either because of direct casualties and expenses or because of indirect negative impacts on foreign trade and investment partners. To a large, very public and almost universal extent, however, pandemic measures have stood for countries’ efficacy of governance. With that in mind, we can go on to analyse what our global condition today might have been if mainland China had instituted pandemic policy regimes akin to those of other major countries, with more emphasis on safe social behaviour and far fewer complete lockdowns and constant intrusive monitoring and sanctioning. The results are startling. If we take the US data, multiplying its Covid-19 results by the ratio of Chinese population to the US population, then the results in China by November 28 would have been more than 434 million Covid-19 cases. Deaths in China from Covid-19 would have increased to about 4.7 million. We can run the rule over the democratic world with three more cases. Taking Europe as a whole with its population of more than 748 million people, if China had achieved Europe’s total Covid-19 position, it would now have had more than 461 million cases and a mortality of more than 3.8 million. Attaining the results of Germany – which could be considered a model case of pandemic management and an efficient democracy all round – would have resulted in 626 million Chinese Covid-19 cases and 2.7 million deaths. From anger to hopelessness: economic strain of Covid policy tests China’s limits Had China matched Japan’s total pandemic performance – perhaps a more consistent, socially efficient democracy to compare with – Chinese cases would have reached 282 million with more than 570,000 deaths. If we do this exercise for the entire world, then if China had matched the average of total world Covid-19 levels, it would have registered 119 million cases and more than 1.2 million deaths. That is bad, but not as catastrophic as the duplication of the US or European performance would have created. Whatever the moral or political status of mainland China, it has saved the world grievous bodily harm through the institution and maintenance of an authoritarian yet astute Covid-19 defence system. This is not an argument for authoritarianism or for wholesale continuation of the “zero-Covid” policy in China. It is an argument for realism and fairness. The present recovery of our global system requires economic growth in mainland China and a continuation of its vital trading, investment and technological linkages with both mature democratic systems and emerging economies in Africa and South America. In the terms of this argument, the Chinese government has done well by the globe these last few years. Its speedy increase in vaccination – China reports a rise in people aged 80 or older receiving booster shots, up from 40 per cent on November 11 to almost 66 per cent on November 28 – is a sign that the government does eventually listen. We should hope the present civil disobedience is rewarded by progressive changes in policy but does not evolve into disastrous turmoil. For the reasons given in this column, Covid-19 policy in China should remain in safe hands. Ian Inkster, PhD, is professorial research associate at the Centre of Taiwan Studies, SOAS, University of London, and a senior fellow at the Taiwan Studies Programme, China Policy Institute, University of Nottingham