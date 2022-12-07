A demonstration at the COP27 climate submit on November 12 in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt. The global debate on corporate emissions has often focused on big companies, especially fossil fuel producers, neglecting SMEs. Photo: AP
Opinion
Opinion
Macroscope
by Chee Yik-wai
Net zero is out of reach unless we help SMEs decarbonise too
SMEs, a major contributor of industrial emissions, are very much left out of the global climate strategy
We need to start treating them like small countries and applying ‘loss and damage’-style solutions