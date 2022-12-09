Illustration: Craig Stephens
Illustration: Craig Stephens
John Z. Lee
Opinion

Opinion

John Z. Lee

US-China decoupling: Beijing has options beyond Russia in navigating geopolitics of technology

  • China’s most important technological partners are not in Russia but in US-allied countries such as Germany and Japan
  • Until the US brings down the hammer on its friends and partners, the door will remain partly open to China as long as it doesn’t fully side with Russia

John Z. Lee
John Z. Lee

Updated: 1:56am, 9 Dec, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Illustration: Craig Stephens
Illustration: Craig Stephens
READ FULL ARTICLE