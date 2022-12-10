In this photo provided by Nasa, Earth and its moon are seen from the Orion spacecraft on November 28, when it reaches its maximum distance, some 432,000km away, from Earth, during the Artemis I moon mission. Orion has travelled farther than any other spacecraft built for humans. Photo: Handout via AFP
