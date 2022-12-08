Chinese President Xi Jinping arrives in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on December 7. Photo: Reuters
Sameed Basha
Opinion

Why China may have more to offer Saudi Arabia than the US

  • After decades of US engagement and with little to show for it, Saudi Arabia is looking instead at tangible deals with China
  • While the US won’t give up its role as Middle East hegemon that easily, the appeal of China is growing in the region amid shifting power dynamics

Updated: 5:45pm, 8 Dec, 2022

