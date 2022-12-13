Illustration: Stephen Case
Wang Huiyao
Opinion

How China is helping Middle East economies pivot away from Gulf oil

  • China’s tech and trade offers dovetail nicely with Gulf ambitions to deepen ties with Asia in search of a cleaner, greener future
  • The shared interest in building partnerships outside America’s orbit could see the SCO expand and the birth of a China-GCC free trade pact

Updated: 3:30am, 13 Dec, 2022

