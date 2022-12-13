People drinking in Soho during the fourth wave of the pandemic on February 19, 2021. Decreased motivation to comply with social measures during the fourth wave was attributed to months of relentless pandemic vigilance, something greater use of the social sciences could have helped prevent. Photo: Felix Wong
People drinking in Soho during the fourth wave of the pandemic on February 19, 2021. Decreased motivation to comply with social measures during the fourth wave was attributed to months of relentless pandemic vigilance, something greater use of the social sciences could have helped prevent. Photo: Felix Wong