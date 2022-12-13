A medical worker administers a dose of the Covid-19 vaccine to an elderly resident at a community health service centre in Jinhua, Zhejiang province, on December 5. China’s vaccine drive has been hampered by the lack of a vaccine mandate. Photo: China Daily via Reuters
A medical worker administers a dose of the Covid-19 vaccine to an elderly resident at a community health service centre in Jinhua, Zhejiang province, on December 5. China’s vaccine drive has been hampered by the lack of a vaccine mandate. Photo: China Daily via Reuters
Winston Mok
Opinion

Opinion

The View by Winston Mok

China can safely exit zero-Covid by giving local cadres the right incentive

  • To accomplish the mammoth task of vaccinating its unvaccinated and undervaccinated population, Beijing needs to suitably loosen the reins and encourage local policy innovation
  • It could replace GDP growth with vaccination targets as a key measure of local cadre performance

Winston Mok
Winston Mok

Updated: 4:30pm, 13 Dec, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
A medical worker administers a dose of the Covid-19 vaccine to an elderly resident at a community health service centre in Jinhua, Zhejiang province, on December 5. China’s vaccine drive has been hampered by the lack of a vaccine mandate. Photo: China Daily via Reuters
A medical worker administers a dose of the Covid-19 vaccine to an elderly resident at a community health service centre in Jinhua, Zhejiang province, on December 5. China’s vaccine drive has been hampered by the lack of a vaccine mandate. Photo: China Daily via Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE