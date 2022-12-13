A masked worker looks out from a restaurant as its entrance door displays a health check QR code on December 12. China will drop a travel tracing requirement as part of an uncertain exit from its strict “zero-Covid” policies that have elicited widespread dissatisfaction. Photo: AP
A masked worker looks out from a restaurant as its entrance door displays a health check QR code on December 12. China will drop a travel tracing requirement as part of an uncertain exit from its strict “zero-Covid” policies that have elicited widespread dissatisfaction. Photo: AP