Resident walk by a closed fever clinic at a hospital in Beijing on Sunday. Photo: AP Photo
Resident walk by a closed fever clinic at a hospital in Beijing on Sunday. Photo: AP Photo
Zhou Xin
Opinion

Opinion

Zhou Xin

China’s next challenge: regain trust and confidence after three years of zero-Covid policy

  • China has started to send out strong pro-growth messages in the last couple of days after ditching its ‘dynamic zero’ Covid-19 policy
  • But while Beijing has changed its mind, it doesn’t mean that it can get away with not fixing structural problems in the Chinese economy

Zhou Xin
Zhou Xin

Updated: 7:02am, 13 Dec, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Resident walk by a closed fever clinic at a hospital in Beijing on Sunday. Photo: AP Photo
Resident walk by a closed fever clinic at a hospital in Beijing on Sunday. Photo: AP Photo
READ FULL ARTICLE