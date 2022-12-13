For high returns on investment, nature is a good bet

A boat, with marine protected areas officials, moves in the Mediterranean Sea marine natural reserve of Rosh Hanikra in northern Israel on October 26. Half of world GDP is generated by sectors – from agriculture and lumber to fisheries – that are moderately or highly dependent on ecosystems. These vital natural assets shouldn’t be compromised. Photo: AP
