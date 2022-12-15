Pedestrians cross a road in Hong Kong on December 9. It is time for Hong Kong to fully embrace multilingualism. Photo: AFP
Pedestrians cross a road in Hong Kong on December 9. It is time for Hong Kong to fully embrace multilingualism. Photo: AFP
Vijay Verghese
Opinion

Opinion

Vijay Verghese

Good English is Hong Kong’s passport back to the world community

  • With the right messaging, the government can encourage better English with a sense of inclusivity and integration – without neglecting Mandarin or Cantonese culture
  • As a financial city, Hong Kong must embrace English if it wants to become China’s most potent ambassador

Vijay Verghese
Vijay Verghese

Updated: 8:15am, 15 Dec, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Pedestrians cross a road in Hong Kong on December 9. It is time for Hong Kong to fully embrace multilingualism. Photo: AFP
Pedestrians cross a road in Hong Kong on December 9. It is time for Hong Kong to fully embrace multilingualism. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE