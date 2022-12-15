Illustration: Craig Stephens
Illustration: Craig Stephens
James Borton
Opinion

Opinion

James Borton

Why getting US to ratify UNCLOS will aid Asean’s South China Sea goals

  • Asean and Vietnam in particular are in position to bolster an effective maritime approach to regional integration to better protect the marine environment
  • China’s maritime actions undermine the freedoms set out in UNCLOS, making it essential for Asean to convince the US to ratify the agreement

James Borton
James Borton

Updated: 1:00am, 15 Dec, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Illustration: Craig Stephens
Illustration: Craig Stephens
READ FULL ARTICLE