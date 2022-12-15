December 10 marked 40 years since 119 delegations, perhaps inspired by the clear blue waters of Jamaica’s Montego Bay, became the first signatories of the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), a comprehensive framework for the governance of the world’s oceans and seas. However, there is little time for celebratory observance. The planet demands an even greater impetus for a rules-based order and a recasting of the imperfect treaty because of the increasing challenges of climate change, collapsing fisheries , new technologies, maritime security and the mining of deep seabed resources . At the 14th annual South China Sea Conference, held in Da Nang on November 16 and hosted by Vietnam’s Diplomatic Academy, I heard Judge Kriangsak Kittichaisaree from the International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea reinforce the “real possibility that sea-level rise may submerge many of the geographical features in the South China Sea, which have served as bases to exert maritime entitlements”. The science is clear. The Sixth Assessment Report of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change found that “global mean sea level has risen faster since 1900 than over any preceding century in at least the last 3,000 years.” No oceans law can stop rising tides. However, UNCLOS enshrines the fundamental principle of freedom of navigation and requires states to ensure that navigation is conducted safely and conforms to generally accepted international regulations and practices. The agreement at the onset did not anticipate the arrival of climate change. Since then, though, it has swiftly adopted the 1994 agreement on the implementation of Part XI of UNCLOS and the 1995 UN Fish Stocks Agreement. The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean), and Vietnam in particular, are in an enviable leadership position to bolster an effective maritime approach to regional integration to better protect the marine environment from the dangers of nationalism and marine exploitation . UNCLOS remains caught up in the epicentre of these maritime challenges. Fishing boats are already travelling further away from their exclusive economic zones to follow the fish, leading to violent transboundary water disputes as the boats cross national and institutional jurisdictions. Evidence shows China’s maritime actions undermine and are directly at odds with the principle of freedom of navigation provided for in UNCLOS. Beijing’s stance poses a challenge to international law. This makes it even more essential for Asean to encourage Washington and the US Congress to become an active member of UNCLOS to better defend and enforce the law of the sea. Just as the US Congress demonstrated that it can act swiftly in rallying support for Ukraine in its war against Russia, Washington must bring to vote the ratification of UNCLOS, the recognised legal instrument to define issues relating to sovereignty, territorial waters and rights and obligations of a maritime state. If there is ever a time for a clarion call for the US to become a signatory to the ocean treaty, it is now. “UNCLOS advances US interests as a global maritime power by preserving the right of US naval and air forces and commercial vessels engaged in maritime trade to access the world’s oceans to advance US national security and economic interests,” writes Captain Raul Pedrozo, professor of international law at the Stockton Center for International Law at the US Naval War College. With ratification of UNCLOS, the US would have legal standing to bring any complaints to an international dispute resolution body and thus avoid possible confrontation with Chinese naval forces and paramilitary fishing trawlers in the Spratly Islands. Vietnam, a former chair of Asean and a comprehensive partner of the US, has been one of the most vocal critics of China’s assertive actions in the South China Sea. Vietnam first initiated the UNCLOS Group of Friends. The Vietnamese, along with the Philippines and Malaysia , are growing more impatient waiting for this congressional approval to effectively address and manage China’s aggressive actions to expand its power and influence in the contested sea. Presently, the US recognises most parts of UNCLOS as customary international law. That is a much weaker position than ratification and one that can leave the US open to criticism from China, a signatory of the treaty. For many Asean leaders, the US not signing the treaty serves to weaken its Indo-Pacific pledges. How China’s vast and aggressive fishing fleet is kept afloat US operations in freedom of navigation and in combating illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing as challenges to international law are weakened by the nation’s non-ratification of UNCLOS. US foreign policy has emphasised the role of multilateralism and repudiated efforts led by Beijing to address problems with Southeast Asian nations in response to territorial issues in the South China Sea. For sure, there is a loss of moral ground for the US if it fails to ratify the most comprehensive mechanism for multilateral resolution of maritime disputes. With congressional approval, the US can confidently secure its navigational freedoms and global access for military and commercial ships, aircraft and undersea fibre optic cables. Ratification of UNCLOS will enable the US to regain its rightful strategic place in the Pacific and transform rhetoric into action. James Borton is a senior fellow at the Foreign Policy Institute at Johns Hopkins University’s School of Advanced International Studies and the author of Dispatches from the South China Sea: Navigating to Common Ground