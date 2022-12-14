Wind turbines near Bradwell on Sea, UK, on September 21, 2021. Photo: Bloomberg
Wind turbines near Bradwell on Sea, UK, on September 21, 2021. Photo: Bloomberg
Dani Rodrik
Opinion

The View by Dani Rodrik

Global trade rules should not get in the way of national decarbonisation efforts

  • Government programmes that promote sustainable production at home have been criticised for pricing out global competitors
  • But given the urgency of the climate crisis and lack of global cooperation, national initiatives may be the best way forward, regardless of their impact on trade

Updated: 2:45pm, 14 Dec, 2022

