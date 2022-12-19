Illustration: Craig Stephens
Richard Heydarian
Opinion

Invisible no more: Widodo’s Indonesia is returning to the world stage

  • New laws against extramarital sex and political criticism have drawn global attention alongside President Joko Widodo’s deft statesmanship amid superpower tensions
  • As incoming Asean chair, Indonesia has cemented its position as the de facto regional leader and a new global force to reckon with

Updated: 1:00am, 19 Dec, 2022

