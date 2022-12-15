The vision of the Communist Party of China is a global one. In his report delivered during the 20th party congress in October, President Xi Jinping declares that “the party pursues not only happiness for the Chinese people and rejuvenation for the Chinese nation, but human progress and world harmony”. The report sheds light on China’s foreign policy goals of peace and development, and on its vision for a global community with a shared future. It’s a must-read for anyone interested in Chinese diplomacy. This vision goes beyond rhetoric: China walks its talk. Soon after the conclusion of the party congress, President Xi kicked off two busy months of overseas summits. In November, he travelled to Bali for the G20 Leaders’ Summit , followed by a trip to Bangkok for the Apec Economic Leaders’ Meeting . In December, he flew to Riyadh for the first China-Arab States Summit and the China-Gulf Cooperation Council Summit. On the sidelines of these summits, Xi held a whirlwind of bilateral meetings with foreign heads of state, and government and international organisations. Back in Beijing, he also received visiting leaders from countries including Pakistan and Germany, and from the European Council . Xi’s hectic diplomatic schedule is testament to his pursuit of stronger global engagement and closer cooperation as the head of a major political party and country. With the president personally overseeing these efforts, Chinese diplomacy is charting a path through global uncertainties towards peace. Firstly, China’s diplomacy leads the way for global governance. At a time when changes are unfolding around the world like never before, Xi stressed at both the G20 summit and Apec meeting the imperative for all countries to champion peace, development and win-win cooperation. On his Middle Eastern trip, he underscored the importance of building a closer China-Arab community with a shared future. These calls were warmly echoed by the leaders of participating countries. In the face of emerging global challenges, Xi has also put forward the Global Development Initiative and the Global Security Initiative – China’s latest solutions for closing the growth and peace deficits worldwide. Whatever the international situation, China will act as a builder of world peace, a contributor to global development and a defender of the international order. To promote democracy in international relations and make global governance more equitable, we will play an active part in the reform and development of the global governance system, and uphold true multilateralism. Secondly, China’s diplomacy sets an example for dialogue and cooperation. The face-to-face meetings between President Xi and leaders of more than 40 countries during his recent trips to Central Asia , Southeast Asia and the Middle East have greatly enhanced mutual trust and cooperation between China and these countries. China is building a wider circle of new friends, while strengthening bonds with old ones. Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong once said that every country in the region wanted to make friends with China. Jamal Rushdie, a spokesman for the secretary general of the Arab League, also stated that China is a reliable friend and partner of Arab states. Countries around the world trust China because China does not conduct its diplomacy on the basis of ideological similarities and differences or according to a “clash of civilisations” theory. Instead, it champions equality among all countries, irrespective of their size, strength and wealth, and the diversity of cultures. We respect the development paths and social systems chosen by the people of each country and have blazed a new trail in relations between countries that favour dialogue over confrontation, and partnership over alliance. China will carry forward its 5,000-year civilisation and the fine traditions of its diplomacy over the past seven decades , build a new type of international relations featuring mutual respect, fairness and justice, and deepen its global partnerships by seeking and accommodating converging interests with the rest of the world. Thirdly, China’s diplomacy creates opportunities for the world. In Indonesia, Xi laid out six priorities for Asia-Pacific cooperation; in Riyadh, he put forth eight major initiatives for China-Arab cooperation; in Bangkok, he announced that China would consider holding the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation next year. In both bilateral and multilateral forums, President Xi has shared with world leaders the details of China’s 20th party congress and the meaning and intent of Chinese-style modernisation. He has also given vivid examples of win-win cooperation between China and the rest of the world, making clear China’s significant contributions to global peace, development, openness and cooperation. As China sets out on a new journey of building a modern socialist country , it will adhere to high-quality development, uphold the basic national policy of opening up with a mutually beneficial strategy, and champion the right cause of economic globalisation. Amid US-China rivalry, middle powers are coming together to build bridges By advancing high-quality belt and road cooperation and promoting trade and investment liberalisation and facilitation, China will provide more opportunities for the world with its own development. The year 2023 will be the inaugural year to implement the guiding principles of the 20th party congress. China’s diplomacy will continue to stand up for world peace and development, and the whole Chinese diplomatic service will make all-out efforts for national rejuvenation of China and human progress of the world. Liu Guangyuan is Commissioner of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People’s Republic of China in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region