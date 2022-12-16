Asian economies and markets faced an almost perfect storm in 2022. Aggressive interest rate increases by the US Federal Reserve and a rising US dollar created well-known headwinds to economic and market performance. Meanwhile, the energy crisis in Europe pushed up living costs and the sharp decline in Chinese economic activity because of Covid-19 restrictions added to the economic woes. The next year will bring its own challenges as the lagged impact of tighter monetary policy drags on global growth and elevated rates of inflation mean central banks continue to raise interest rates and depress global demand. However, there are reasons Asia might be able to endure these challenges a little better than the rest of the world. The first reason is if the US dollar stops rising. Asian markets are sensitive to the direction of the US dollar. As the dollar strengthens, Asian markets tend to underperform compared to broader developed-market equities. A stronger US dollar means Asian central banks might feel pressure to raise interest rates to stem the fall in the value of their own currencies, curbing domestic activity in the process. The cost of offshore funding also rises with the US dollar as repaying debt becomes more expensive. These factors sparked concerns earlier this year that the region might be set to repeat the 1997 Asian financial crisis. Foreign exchange holdings declined as central banks intervened to stem excessive currency volatility from the rising US dollar. However, many economies in Asia still have healthy levels of reserves. The abating pace of US inflation has taken some of the heat out of the US dollar as interest rate expectations have adjusted. Markets are counting on a Fed policy pivot in 2023 Second, the Federal Reserve takes a pause. The expectation is that the Fed will push interest rates to 5 per cent in the first quarter of 2023 and then enter an extended pause as it assesses the impact of higher interest rates on the economy and inflation. The end of the rate-raising cycle – and the outside chance that rates could be cut in 2023 – could ease capital flow pressure on Asia. Capital tends to flow to where it can earn the best return. Higher US interest rates mean money moves towards the US and away from Asian economies, which could be more reliant on foreign inflows to fund fiscal or current-account deficits. Third, China reopens. The adjustment to Covid-19 policy settings in China in recent weeks put the economy on track to resume normal operations in the year ahead. There is no guarantee this will be a smooth process, and simply looking at the experience of other countries means a surge in case numbers should be expected. Given the lower vaccination rates among the elderly population and the potential stress on the healthcare system, this could be a larger hurdle. However, the intent from Chinese officials seems clear and further easing of restrictions should be expected in the coming months. This would lift sentiment towards the broader Asian region, given how a recovering Chinese economy would contrast the weakness expected in Europe and the US. This could partly offset the weaker external demand from those developed economies if it is replaced with intraregional trade. Meanwhile, if the experience of others is any guide, we could see a surge in Chinese tourism and spending once travel in the region resumes unabated. In November, the China reopening story led to double-digit gains in the Chinese equity market , illustrating what the combined impact of low valuations and a possible economic recovery could have on the market. Moreover, given the significant falls experienced in 2022, valuations in the Asian region are undemanding and much more compelling for long-term returns. The global economy will slow in 2023 , but the variation in the growth between the US, Europe and Asia could be significant. Asia could withstand the global slowdown in a better fashion given the easing of some of the headwinds from 2022. However, the vulnerability to the US dollar and higher US interest rates remains. It could take further confirmation that inflation is firmly on a downward trend and the Federal Reserve is done with rate increases for the markets to really find the bottom. Kerry Craig is a global market strategist at JP Morgan Asset Management