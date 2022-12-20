Illustration: Craig Stephens
Illustration: Craig Stephens
Chan Young Bang
Opinion

Opinion

Chan Young Bang

Kim Jong-un’s dream of a North Korean alliance with Russia and China will remain just that

  • Such an alliance is not the key to North Korea’s survival, when its threats and crises are internal
  • Crucially, both Moscow and Beijing are opposed to its nuclear tests, which destabilise the region. And China will never join such a disadvantageous alliance

Chan Young Bang
Chan Young Bang

Updated: 1:00am, 20 Dec, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Illustration: Craig Stephens
Illustration: Craig Stephens
READ FULL ARTICLE