A pro-EU campaigner protests against Brexit in London, UK, on May 11. Photo: EPA-EFE
A pro-EU campaigner protests against Brexit in London, UK, on May 11. Photo: EPA-EFE
David Brown
Opinion

Opinion

Macroscope by David Brown

Could a return to the EU fix Britain’s broken economy?

  • Since leaving the European Union, the UK has been contending with slowed growth, reduced trade and a weakened pound, made worse by high energy costs
  • But whether rejoining the EU would fix these problems, and whether the bloc would take Britain back in the first place, is far from certain

David Brown
David Brown

Updated: 10:00pm, 19 Dec, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
A pro-EU campaigner protests against Brexit in London, UK, on May 11. Photo: EPA-EFE
A pro-EU campaigner protests against Brexit in London, UK, on May 11. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE