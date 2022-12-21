Illustration: Craig Stephens
Illustration: Craig Stephens
Yukon Huang
Opinion

Opinion

Yukon Huang

China must abandon successful but outdated policies to revive economy in 2023

  • China enters the new year facing more economic uncertainty than it has faced in decades, but there is a path that can steer it clear of pitfalls
  • It requires adapting old policies to new conditions to boost domestic consumption, navigate Covid challenges, and strengthen trade relationships

Yukon Huang
Yukon Huang

Updated: 3:52am, 21 Dec, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Illustration: Craig Stephens
Illustration: Craig Stephens
READ FULL ARTICLE