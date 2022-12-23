A commemorative assembly marking the 110th anniversary of the Xinhai Revolution is held at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre in Wan Chai on September 23, 2021. Hong Kong’s continued prosperity depends on our leaders understanding China’s political psyche. Photo: Nora Tam
A commemorative assembly marking the 110th anniversary of the Xinhai Revolution is held at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre in Wan Chai on September 23, 2021. Hong Kong’s continued prosperity depends on our leaders understanding China’s political psyche. Photo: Nora Tam
Dong Lei
Opinion

Opinion

Dong Lei

For a better future, Hong Kong’s leaders must study China’s past

  • In the ‘struggle’ to safeguard national security, self-criticism is implicit. Yet Hong Kong politicians on both sides often fail to reflect on their actions
  • We need leaders who can, through studying history, assess the mood accurately and discern where Hong Kong’s evolution within China can lead

Dong Lei
Dong Lei

Updated: 8:15am, 23 Dec, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
A commemorative assembly marking the 110th anniversary of the Xinhai Revolution is held at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre in Wan Chai on September 23, 2021. Hong Kong’s continued prosperity depends on our leaders understanding China’s political psyche. Photo: Nora Tam
A commemorative assembly marking the 110th anniversary of the Xinhai Revolution is held at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre in Wan Chai on September 23, 2021. Hong Kong’s continued prosperity depends on our leaders understanding China’s political psyche. Photo: Nora Tam
READ FULL ARTICLE