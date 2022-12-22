Illustration: Craig Stephens
Illustration: Craig Stephens
Danil Bochkov
Opinion

Opinion

Danil Bochkov

US rivalry with China and Russia is elevating the global role of Africa and the Middle East

  • Washington’s attempts to isolate Moscow and contain Beijing have not only pushed the two together, but prompted them to seek new partners outside US influence
  • Trade and investment deals in the Middle East and Africa could see these regions become increasingly key players on the world stage

Danil Bochkov
Danil Bochkov

Updated: 1:00am, 22 Dec, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Illustration: Craig Stephens
Illustration: Craig Stephens
READ FULL ARTICLE