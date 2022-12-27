An elderly Chinese man flexes his muscles as he performs a martial arts routine on the street for onlookers in Beijing, China. Photo: Getty Images
An elderly Chinese man flexes his muscles as he performs a martial arts routine on the street for onlookers in Beijing, China. Photo: Getty Images
China economy
Get more with myNEWS A personalised news feed of stories that matter to you.
Learn more
Comment /  Opinion

2022 to be remembered as the year that China’s population peaked and its demographic crisis began

  • China’s family planning policy has accelerated the country’s demographic challenges, forcing it to deal with a rapidly ageing population
  • The pandemic is a reminder that a society where pensioners make up a large part of the population will always be vulnerable to public health challenges

Zhou Xin
Zhou Xin

Updated: 7:00am, 27 Dec, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
An elderly Chinese man flexes his muscles as he performs a martial arts routine on the street for onlookers in Beijing, China. Photo: Getty Images
An elderly Chinese man flexes his muscles as he performs a martial arts routine on the street for onlookers in Beijing, China. Photo: Getty Images
READ FULL ARTICLE