An elderly Chinese man flexes his muscles as he performs a martial arts routine on the street for onlookers in Beijing, China. Photo: Getty Images
2022 to be remembered as the year that China’s population peaked and its demographic crisis began
- China’s family planning policy has accelerated the country’s demographic challenges, forcing it to deal with a rapidly ageing population
- The pandemic is a reminder that a society where pensioners make up a large part of the population will always be vulnerable to public health challenges
An elderly Chinese man flexes his muscles as he performs a martial arts routine on the street for onlookers in Beijing, China. Photo: Getty Images