Illustration: Stephen Case
Illustration: Stephen Case
Gregory Mitrovich
Opinion

Opinion

Gregory Mitrovich

China needs to rethink its relationship with Russia in 2023

  • When Xi and Putin announced their no-limits relationship last February, it represented a real challenge to the faltering global dominance of the US
  • One disastrous year later, it is clear a diminished Russia will never be the partner China had hoped for

Gregory Mitrovich
Gregory Mitrovich

Updated: 8:15am, 29 Dec, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Illustration: Stephen Case
Illustration: Stephen Case
READ FULL ARTICLE