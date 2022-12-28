Military vessels including Japan’s Maritime Self-Defence Force’s largest carrier Izumo (centre) sailing in Sagami Bay during the International Fleet Review on November 6. Japan has announced on December 16 its biggest defence overhaul in decades, raising spending, reshaping its military command and acquiring new missiles to tackle the threat from China. Photo: AFP
