A local official shouts at a demonstrator holding a blank sign during a protest in Beijing on November 28. The rare outpouring of public anger over China’s continued lockdowns led to a reversal in the country’s pandemic policies, a decision that will ripple through the domestic, regional and global economies. Photo: Bloomberg
A local official shouts at a demonstrator holding a blank sign during a protest in Beijing on November 28. The rare outpouring of public anger over China’s continued lockdowns led to a reversal in the country’s pandemic policies, a decision that will ripple through the domestic, regional and global economies. Photo: Bloomberg