A local official shouts at a demonstrator holding a blank sign during a protest in Beijing on November 28. The rare outpouring of public anger over China’s continued lockdowns led to a reversal in the country’s pandemic policies, a decision that will ripple through the domestic, regional and global economies. Photo: Bloomberg
Samir Nazareth
Opinion

Politics, pandemic, protests: 13 reasons 2022 was a year to remember

  • From Britain’s political omnishambles to Hong Kong and the mainland grappling with Covid-19 to Elon Musk’s acquisition of Twitter, 2022 was a year packed with world-shaping events

Updated: 3:30am, 30 Dec, 2022

