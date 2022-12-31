People pose for selfies outside a popular bakery in Beijing on December 28. China says it will resume issuing passports for tourism in another big step away from pandemic controls that isolated the country for almost three years, setting up a potential flood of Chinese going abroad for next month’s Lunar New Year holiday. Photo: AP
People pose for selfies outside a popular bakery in Beijing on December 28. China says it will resume issuing passports for tourism in another big step away from pandemic controls that isolated the country for almost three years, setting up a potential flood of Chinese going abroad for next month’s Lunar New Year holiday. Photo: AP