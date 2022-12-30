People take photos of a Christmas tree by the waterfront in the West Kowloon district in Hong Kong on December 25. As we welcome a new year full of possibilities, Hong Kong must learn from the hiccups that other countries have experienced in reopening. Photo: AFP
People take photos of a Christmas tree by the waterfront in the West Kowloon district in Hong Kong on December 25. As we welcome a new year full of possibilities, Hong Kong must learn from the hiccups that other countries have experienced in reopening. Photo: AFP
Bernard Chan
Opinion

Opinion

Bernard Chan

Let 2023 be the year in which Hong Kong’s fortunes turn around

  • After a year of sporting excitement and economic turbulence, Hong Kong is emerging from Covid-19 to fresh possibilities and a long-awaited return to normality

Bernard Chan
Bernard Chan

Updated: 8:15am, 30 Dec, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
People take photos of a Christmas tree by the waterfront in the West Kowloon district in Hong Kong on December 25. As we welcome a new year full of possibilities, Hong Kong must learn from the hiccups that other countries have experienced in reopening. Photo: AFP
People take photos of a Christmas tree by the waterfront in the West Kowloon district in Hong Kong on December 25. As we welcome a new year full of possibilities, Hong Kong must learn from the hiccups that other countries have experienced in reopening. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE