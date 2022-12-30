Illustration: Stephen Case
Illustration: Stephen Case
Imran Khalid
Opinion

Opinion

Imran Khalid

Ukraine war: Zelensky securing US Patriot defence system will shift balance but not end fighting

  • Because of its long range and high-altitude capability, the Patriot system can shoot down Russian missiles and aircraft far from their targets
  • Ukraine having the Patriot system will change the complexion of the war, but changes in US politics and Russian tactics mean an end to the war is not in sight

Imran Khalid
Imran Khalid

Updated: 1:00am, 30 Dec, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Illustration: Stephen Case
Illustration: Stephen Case
READ FULL ARTICLE