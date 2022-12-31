Illustration: Stephen Case
Lawrence J. Lau
China’s 2023 economic recovery plan will see a big push for domestic demand amid global uncertainties

  • Disruptions from China’s zero-Covid exit, a looming global recession and US tensions pose risks, but domestic demand remains key to China’s recovery
  • Expect a big government boost for consumption and investment expectations, with China’s GDP set to return to 5.5 per cent growth; and Hong Kong’s, to 4 per cent

Updated: 7:50am, 31 Dec, 2022

