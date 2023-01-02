Illustration: Stephen Case
Zhou Xiaoming
Opinion

Don’t expect US-China relations to significantly improve in 2023

  • Xi and Biden may have managed to avoid a US-China conflict in 2022, but their meeting won’t change the long-term course of bilateral relations
  • As long as Washington sees China as a threat to be contained, its provocations are unlikely to cease

Updated: 1:00am, 2 Jan, 2023

