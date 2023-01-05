“The virtuous circle will turn vicious” was the prediction made by this column at the end of 2021. We can’t claim to be a soothsayer for it seemed evident that 2022 would show that what goes up will come down. Since 1871 there has been no year in which both global bonds and equities have fallen quite so much. We’ve seen those markets lose US$30 trillion in value in just one year – that’s the equivalent of the annual output of nearly two US economies. The S&P 500 fell a fifth, as did Chinese stocks. Nasdaq lost a third, while Meta (Facebook), Tesla and Bitcoin dropped by two thirds. Elon Musk’s venture into Twitter already looks like his Waterloo. Global bonds were down 16 per cent after never having fallen into double figures. The sectors that did well, like the 8 per cent surge in the US dollar index, merely highlight the general distress. The UK’s FTSE 100 index was one of the few in positive territory after Vladimir Putin’s war supported the market’s energy, mining, and pharmaceutical stocks – not to mention the nearly 12 per cent fall in the pound . And yet, by year-end many analysts were talking the markets up, saying they had recovered in the fourth quarter of 2022, and that the Fed slowing interest rate rises and high inflation meant employment. It may be that 2023 won’t repeat the absolute falls of last year, but we may see something worse than blood on Wall Street: a crisis in Main Street. It’s all terribly confusing. To help investors benchmark themselves, here are five “cut out and keep” indicators to spot in the dominant narrative of 2023. Forewarned is forearmed. First, inflation will stay high. Inflation was the big narrative for 2022, as this column predicted – and will be for 2023. Not many remember the pain of high inflation, unless you can remember president Ronald Reagan saying in 1981, “Inflation is as violent as a mugger, as frightening as an armed robber and as deadly as a hit man”. Yet in the last decade central banks have pressed repeat on “borrow or print money” to fund governments as they hit the “spend” button. The inflation indicator for investors this year will be whether global authorities can retain credibility in the light of that policy. Second, interest rates will go up . Inflation has hit double digits in Europe and high single digits in the US. In Hong Kong, if my supermarket price matching is any guide, prices have risen by 20 per cent. The Fed cannot conquer 8 per cent inflation with 4 per cent interest rates. It has to get closer to parity, but if it raises rates, it will cause recession. If it lowers rates, inflation will run wild. If by some fluke the Fed, like Goldilocks, sets rate levels just right, we must still face interest rates and inflation levels much higher than anyone under 40 has experienced. My recent mortgage statement shows a rise of 20 per cent – the first rise in maybe two decades. That jump in most people’s largest expense overshadows any rise in energy costs or supermarket bills. Investors need to spot whether this becomes headline news in the next six months. Third, unemployment will go up. We currently have full employment in the major economies, but high inflation leads to high unemployment because everyone in the economy will be looking to cut costs. Unproductive labour will drive up government spending, debt, and – you guessed it – interest rates. The metric to monitor is how fast we go from low unemployment to high. Fourth, property will be hit – initially, at least. Inflation is good for real estate; rising interest rates are bad. How these two factors work together will determine where property prices go. Those who have a lot of debt are likely to be looking to raise cash by liquidating assets and that means real estate prices fall, but if inflation is stubborn, it is worth taking a bet to stay in and pay the higher interest rates, and hope that the “J” curve bails you out. Fifth, events will change your plans. “Events, dear boy” was the response by UK prime minister Harold Macmillan when asked what concerned him. Markets do not worry about known known events, and a little more about known unknowns; it is the unknown unknown events that trigger damaging progressive market falls. What will the global economy look like in 2023? The pandemic arrived in 2020, the Ukraine war in 2022. Investors will have to be active. This will not be a year to relax on a beach and clip the coupons. Lastly, there is one bright spot. That is China, as it recovers from its Covid-induced slump. Judging from the US and European experience, big economic declines in the lockdown quarters were followed by equally big recoveries. We should expect the Chinese economy to do the same. Hong Kong may even be regarded as an option on the Chinese economy, doing worse in the bad times and better in the good. This recovery is a tactical catch-up because a slowing global economy will not help Chinese growth, but every dark cloud has a small glitter of tinsel. Richard Harris is chief executive of Port Shelter Investment and is a veteran investment manager, banker, writer and broadcaster and financial expert witness