Pedestrians pass the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, US, on January 3, 2023. Photo: Bloomberg
Richard Harris
Opinion

The View by Richard Harris

Five indicators to watch in 2023 that may impact your investment choices

  • This year may prove less disastrous for bond and equity markets than 2022, but the need to bring down inflation by raising interest rates has not gone away
  • While the outlook is confusing, there are some useful gauges to keep within sight, including interest rates, employment levels and property prices

Updated: 4:15pm, 5 Jan, 2023

